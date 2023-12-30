Who's Playing

Campbell Fighting Camels @ St. Francis Red Flash

Current Records: Campbell 5-6, St. Francis 4-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Campbell has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the St. Francis Red Flash at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at DeGol Arena. One thing working in Campbell's favor is that they have posted big point totals in their last three contests.

Last Monday, the Fighting Camels earned a 83-76 win over the Bears.

Meanwhile, St. Francis' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Colonials by a score of 75-73. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for St. Francis in their matchups with Robert Morris: they've now lost five in a row.

Even though they lost, St. Francis were working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Robert Morris only posted nine assists.

The Fighting Camels' victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-6. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.0 points per game. As for the Red Flash, their loss dropped their record down to 4-8.