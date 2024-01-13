Who's Playing

CCSU Blue Devils @ St. Francis Red Flash

Current Records: CCSU 7-7, St. Francis 5-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

CCSU is 2-8 against St. Francis since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Northeast battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at DeGol Arena. St. Francis took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on CCSU, who comes in off a win.

CCSU waltzed into their matchup Thursday with two straight wins but they left with three. They enjoyed a cozy 74-59 victory over the Skyhawks.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact St. Francis found out the hard way on Saturday. The contest between the Red Flash and the Seahawks wasn't particularly close, with the Red Flash falling 71-56. St. Francis has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though they lost, St. Francis were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Blue Devils' win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 7-7. As for the Red Flash, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-10 record this season.

CCSU came up short against St. Francis in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 83-69. Can CCSU avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

St. Francis has won 8 out of their last 10 games against CCSU.