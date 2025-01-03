Who's Playing

CCSU Blue Devils @ St. Francis Red Flash

Current Records: CCSU 9-4, St. Francis 5-9

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 3, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 3, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

St. Francis is preparing for their first Northeast matchup of the season on Friday. They and the CCSU Blue Devils will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at DeGol Arena. The Red Flash might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers last Saturday.

St. Francis is hoping to turn things around on Friday after a slow start to the season, which is looking a lot like last year's. They fell 90-77 to Robert Morris.

Meanwhile, CCSU waltzed into their match on Sunday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Griffins 100-51. With the Blue Devils ahead 54-15 at the half, the game was all but over already.

CCSU was working as a unit and finished the game with 28 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as J&W-Prov. only posted seven.

St. Francis' defeat dropped their record down to 5-9. As for CCSU, their win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-4.

St. Francis came up short against CCSU in their previous matchup back in March, falling 71-62. Will St. Francis have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

St. Francis and CCSU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.