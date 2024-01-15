Who's Playing
FDU Knights @ St. Francis Red Flash
Current Records: FDU 7-11, St. Francis 5-11
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $22.05
What to Know
FDU has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The FDU Knights and the St. Francis Red Flash will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at DeGol Arena. FDU has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but FDU ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They came out on top against the Skyhawks by a score of 81-74.
Meanwhile, St. Francis' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 75-61 to the Blue Devils.
The Knights' victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 7-11. As for the Red Flash, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-11 record this season.
Looking ahead, FDU is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on FDU: they have a less-than-stellar 5-10-1 record against the spread this season.
Everything went FDU's way against St. Francis in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 as FDU made off with a 70-50 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for FDU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
FDU is a slight 1-point favorite against St. Francis, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 149 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
St. Francis and FDU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 04, 2023 - FDU 70 vs. St. Francis 50
- Feb 23, 2023 - St. Francis 82 vs. FDU 72
- Jan 26, 2023 - FDU 87 vs. St. Francis 82
- Feb 10, 2022 - St. Francis 78 vs. FDU 65
- Dec 31, 2021 - FDU 70 vs. St. Francis 62
- Jan 27, 2021 - St. Francis 90 vs. FDU 82
- Jan 26, 2021 - FDU 94 vs. St. Francis 92
- Jan 15, 2020 - St. Francis 100 vs. FDU 85
- Mar 12, 2019 - FDU 85 vs. St. Francis 76
- Feb 14, 2019 - St. Francis 87 vs. FDU 62