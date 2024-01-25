Who's Playing

Sacred Heart Pioneers @ St. Francis Red Flash

Current Records: Sacred Heart 10-10, St. Francis 6-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the St. Francis Red Flash and the Sacred Heart Pioneers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 25th at DeGol Arena.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact St. Francis found out the hard way on Sunday. They were completely outmatched by the Dolphins on the road and fell 94-57.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 20.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Sunday. They walked away with a 66-61 win over the Seahawks.

The Red Flash's loss was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 6-13. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 58.5 points per game. As for the Pioneers, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 10-10 record this season.

St. Francis opened the new year with a less-than-successful 79-67 defeat to Sacred Heart. Will St. Francis have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

St. Francis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Sacred Heart.

  • Jan 04, 2024 - Sacred Heart 79 vs. St. Francis 67
  • Feb 09, 2023 - St. Francis 78 vs. Sacred Heart 76
  • Jan 16, 2023 - Sacred Heart 54 vs. St. Francis 51
  • Feb 26, 2022 - Sacred Heart 80 vs. St. Francis 68
  • Jan 23, 2022 - St. Francis 85 vs. Sacred Heart 74
  • Jan 22, 2021 - Sacred Heart 82 vs. St. Francis 70
  • Jan 21, 2021 - St. Francis 76 vs. Sacred Heart 58
  • Mar 07, 2020 - St. Francis 84 vs. Sacred Heart 72
  • Feb 06, 2020 - St. Francis 70 vs. Sacred Heart 68
  • Jan 18, 2020 - St. Francis 72 vs. Sacred Heart 65