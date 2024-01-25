Who's Playing
Sacred Heart Pioneers @ St. Francis Red Flash
Current Records: Sacred Heart 10-10, St. Francis 6-13
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the St. Francis Red Flash and the Sacred Heart Pioneers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 25th at DeGol Arena.
It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact St. Francis found out the hard way on Sunday. They were completely outmatched by the Dolphins on the road and fell 94-57.
Meanwhile, Sacred Heart had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 20.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Sunday. They walked away with a 66-61 win over the Seahawks.
The Red Flash's loss was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 6-13. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 58.5 points per game. As for the Pioneers, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 10-10 record this season.
St. Francis opened the new year with a less-than-successful 79-67 defeat to Sacred Heart. Will St. Francis have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
St. Francis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Sacred Heart.
- Jan 04, 2024 - Sacred Heart 79 vs. St. Francis 67
- Feb 09, 2023 - St. Francis 78 vs. Sacred Heart 76
- Jan 16, 2023 - Sacred Heart 54 vs. St. Francis 51
- Feb 26, 2022 - Sacred Heart 80 vs. St. Francis 68
- Jan 23, 2022 - St. Francis 85 vs. Sacred Heart 74
- Jan 22, 2021 - Sacred Heart 82 vs. St. Francis 70
- Jan 21, 2021 - St. Francis 76 vs. Sacred Heart 58
- Mar 07, 2020 - St. Francis 84 vs. Sacred Heart 72
- Feb 06, 2020 - St. Francis 70 vs. Sacred Heart 68
- Jan 18, 2020 - St. Francis 72 vs. Sacred Heart 65