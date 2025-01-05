Who's Playing

Stonehill Skyhawks @ St. Francis Red Flash

Current Records: Stonehill 8-8, St. Francis 5-10

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Stonehill Skyhawks and the St. Francis Red Flash are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at DeGol Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The experts predicted Stonehill would be headed in after a win, but Mercyhurst made sure that didn't happen. Stonehill fell 76-69 to Mercyhurst on Friday.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 38-38 at halftime, St. Francis was not quite CCSU's equal in the second half on Friday. They took a 74-59 bruising from the Blue Devils. The Red Flash haven't had much luck with the Blue Devils recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Stonehill's loss dropped their record down to 8-8. As for St. Francis, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's contest: Stonehill has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. However, it's not like St. Francis struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Stonehill beat St. Francis 72-63 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Stonehill since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

St. Francis and Stonehill both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.