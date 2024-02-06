Who's Playing

DePaul Blue Demons @ St. John's Red Storm

Current Records: DePaul 3-19, St. John's 13-9

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

St. John's is 8-2 against the Blue Demons since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at UBS Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Saturday, the Red Storm couldn't handle the Huskies and fell 77-64. St. John's has struggled against the Huskies recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Daniss Jenkins put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 19 points along with six assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, DePaul's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their tenth straight loss. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 93-68 punch to the gut against the Musketeers. DePaul found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jaden Henley, who scored 17 points. He didn't help DePaul's cause all that much against the Pirates on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this match. Another player making a difference was Churchill Abass, who almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds.

The Red Storm have not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-9 record this season. As for the Blue Demons, they dropped their record down to 3-19 with that loss, which was their fifth straight at home.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: St. John's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for DePaul, though, as they've been averaging only 29.9 rebounds per game. Given St. John's sizable advantage in that area, the Blue Demons will need to find a way to close that gap.

St. John's beat the Blue Demons 92-83 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Does St. John's have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Blue Demons turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

St. John's has won 8 out of their last 10 games against DePaul.