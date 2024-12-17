Who's Playing

Current Records: DePaul 8-2, St. John's 8-2

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

TV: Peacock

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

DePaul is 2-8 against St. John's since January of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Carnesecca Arena. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

DePaul's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They were the clear victor by a 91-72 margin over Wichita State on Saturday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead DePaul to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jacob Meyer, who went 6 for 9 en route to 23 points. Meyer had some trouble finding his footing against Providence on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was CJ Gunn, who went 9 for 12 en route to 22 points.

DePaul was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists (they're ranked fifth in assists per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Wichita State only posted 14.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask St. John's). They put the hurt on Bryant with a sharp 99-77 win on Wednesday. Winning may never get old, but the Red Storm sure are getting used to it with their third in a row.

St. John's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Zuby Ejiofor, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds. Aaron Scott was another key player, dropping a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds.

DePaul's win bumped their record up to 8-2. As for St. John's, they pushed their record up to 8-2 with the victory, which was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: DePaul just can't miss this season, having nailed 47.8% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like St. John's struggles in that department as they've drained 47.4% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

DePaul was pulverized by St. John's 104-77 when the teams last played back in March. That matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point DePaul was down 54-28.

St. John's has won 8 out of their last 10 games against DePaul.