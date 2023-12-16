Who's Playing

Fordham Rams @ St. John's Red Storm

Current Records: Fordham 5-5, St. John's 6-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $59.00

What to Know

The Fordham Rams will head out on the road to face off against the St. John's Red Storm at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Fordham pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 13.5-point favorite Red Storm.

Last Sunday, the Rams skirted by the Mean Green 60-59 thanks to a clutch shot. The success was a return to things as normal for Fordham, who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 80-77 upset defeat to N.J. Tech.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, St. John's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They fell 86-80 to the Eagles. St. John's found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 16.1% worse than the opposition.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Joel Soriano, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds. Chris Ledlum was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The win got the Rams back to even at 5-5. As for the Red Storm, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Fordham have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like St. John's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Fordham came up short against St. John's when the teams last played back in December of 2021, falling 83-69. Can Fordham avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

St. John's is a big 13.5-point favorite against Fordham, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

Series History

St. John's has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Fordham.

Dec 05, 2021 - St. John's 83 vs. Fordham 69

Dec 08, 2016 - St. John's 90 vs. Fordham 62

Dec 02, 2015 - Fordham 73 vs. St. John's 57

Injury Report for St. John's

RJ Luis: gameTimeDecision (Lower Leg)

Injury Report for Fordham