Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between St. John's and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Holy Cross 44-28.

St. John's have yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ St. John's Red Storm

Current Records: Holy Cross 2-4, St. John's 3-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

Holy Cross has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the St. John's Red Storm at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 25th at Carnesecca Arena. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Holy Cross proved on Sunday. They came out on top against the Jaguars by a score of 74-61.

Meanwhile, even though Utah scored an imposing 82 points on Sunday, St. John's still came out on top. The Red Storm walked away with a 91-82 win over the Utes. With that victory, St. John's brought their scoring average up to 77.6 points per game.

St. John's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Daniss Jenkins, who scored 19 points along with 8 assists and 3 steals. Joel Soriano was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 12 points and 15 rebounds.

The losses dropped both teams to an identical 2-4.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, the game looks promising for St. John's, as the team is favored by a full 21.5 points. Bettors picking Holy Cross against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Holy Cross have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like St. John's struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

St. John's is a big 21.5-point favorite against Holy Cross, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Storm as a 22-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.