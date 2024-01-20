Who's Playing

Marquette Golden Eagles @ St. John's Red Storm

Current Records: Marquette 12-5, St. John's 12-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: FOX

What to Know

Marquette has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Marquette Golden Eagles and the St. John's Red Storm will face off in a Big East battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. St. John's took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Marquette, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact Marquette proved on Monday. They walked away with an 87-74 victory over the Wildcats.

Marquette got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Tyler Kolek out in front who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 assists. Those 11 assists set a new season-high mark for him. Kam Jones was another key contributor, scoring 22 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored St. John's last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a 80-65 bruising from the Pirates. St. John's has struggled against Seton Hall recently, as their matchup on Tuesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the defeat, St. John's had strong showings from Zuby Ejiofor, who scored 13 points along with five blocks, and Daniss Jenkins, who scored 17 points along with five assists. Ejiofor continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.

The Golden Eagles' victory bumped their record up to 12-5. As for the Red Storm, their loss dropped their record down to 12-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Marquette hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.4 points per game. However, it's not like St. John's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Marquette is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

St. John's is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Marquette, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Golden Eagles as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 156 points.

Series History

Marquette has won 7 out of their last 10 games against St. John's.