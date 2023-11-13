Who's Playing

Michigan Wolverines @ St. John's Red Storm

Current Records: Michigan 2-0, St. John's 1-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Michigan has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Monday. They will face off against the St. John's Red Storm at 6:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.7% better than the opposition, a fact Michigan proved on Friday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Penguins 92-62 at home. With Michigan ahead 46-23 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Michigan got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Olivier Nkamhoua out in front who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 10 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Will Tschetter, who earned 20 points.

Meanwhile, St. John's took care of business in their home opener on Tuesday. They took down the Seawolves 90-74.

St. John's can attribute much of their success to Chris Ledlum, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 14 rebounds, and Joel Soriano, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Daniss Jenkins, who earned 17 points along with 8 assists and 7 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Wolverines to 2-0 and the Red Storm to 1-0.