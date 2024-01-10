Who's Playing

Providence Friars @ St. John's Red Storm

Current Records: Providence 11-4, St. John's 11-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the St. John's Red Storm and the Providence Friars are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on January 10th at Madison Square Garden. St. John's will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Even though St. John's has not done well against Villanova recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Red Storm came out on top against the Wildcats by a score of 81-71. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.4% better than the opposition, as St. John's was.

St. John's can attribute much of their success to Joel Soriano, who scored 20 points along with eight rebounds. Another player making a difference was Daniss Jenkins, who scored 18 points along with five assists and three steals.

Providence has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 69-60 loss to the Bluejays.

Despite their loss, Providence saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Devin Carter, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Those 25 points set a new season-high mark for him. Less helpful for Providence was Josh Oduro's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Red Storm are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-4 record this season. As for the Friars, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 11-4.

Wednesday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: St. John's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Providence struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, St. John's is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 7-3 against the spread when expected to win.

Odds

St. John's is a big 7.5-point favorite against Providence, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Storm as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

Providence has won 6 out of their last 10 games against St. John's.