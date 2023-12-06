Who's Playing

Sacred Heart Pioneers @ St. John's Red Storm

Current Records: Sacred Heart 4-5, St. John's 5-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

Sacred Heart has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the St. John's Red Storm at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Carnesecca Arena. Sacred Heart might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Saturday.

The point spread may have favored Sacred Heart on Saturday, but the final result did not. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 70-49 to the Terriers. Having soared to a lofty 84 points in the game before, Sacred Heart's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Sacred Heart struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Boston U. posted 18.

Meanwhile, St. John's entered their tilt with West Virginia with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Red Storm came out on top against the Mountaineers by a score of 79-73 on Friday.

St. John's can attribute much of their success to Joel Soriano, who scored 24 points along with 9 rebounds and 3 blocks. Chris Ledlum was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 17 points and 10 rebounds.

The Pioneers now have a losing record at 4-5. As for the Red Storm, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 5-2 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Sacred Heart hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.9 points per game. However, it's not like St. John's struggles in that department as they've been even better at 79.7 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Sacred Heart suffered a grim 104-82 defeat to St. John's in their previous matchup back in December of 2018. Can Sacred Heart avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

St. John's has won both of the games they've played against Sacred Heart in the last 6 years.