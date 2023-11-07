Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ St. John's Red Storm

Current Records: Stony Brook 0-0, St. John's 0-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

The St. John's Red Storm will host the Stony Brook Seawolves to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 7th at Carnesecca Arena.

A deciding factor in this game could be steals, as these two teams wound up on other sides of the spectrum last year. St. John's finished last season ranked 37th in the nation in steals, having averaged 8.3 per game. Stony Brook, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 355th with 4.4 per game.

Looking back to last season, St. John's finished on the right side of .500 (17-14), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, Stony Brook finished with a dismal 10-21 record.

Looking forward to Tuesday, St. John's is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 16.5 points. They finished last season with a 13-18 record against the spread.

Everything went St. John's way against Stony Brook in their previous meeting back in December of 2020 as St. John's made off with a 89-66 victory. Will St. John's repeat their success, or does Stony Brook have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.





The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

St. John's won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.