Who's Playing

Villanova Wildcats @ St. John's Red Storm

Current Records: Villanova 11-5, St. John's 13-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Villanova Wildcats and the St. John's Red Storm are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. The Wildcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.3 points per game this season.

St. John's is hoping to do what UConn couldn't on Wednesday: put an end to Villanova's winning streak, which now stands at three games. Villanova skirted past UConn 68-66. Having forecasted a close victory for the Wildcats, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Villanova to victory, but perhaps none more so than Eric Dixon, who had 23 points. Dixon's evening made it eight games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. Another player making a difference was Wooga Poplar, who went 6 for 10 en route to 18 points.

Xavier typically has all the answers at home, but on Tuesday St. John's proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with an 82-72 win over the Musketeers. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Red Storm.

St. John's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Zuby Ejiofor, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Aaron Scott, who earned 12 points plus eight rebounds and four steals.

St. John's smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 11 consecutive matchups.

Villanova's win was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-5. As for St. John's, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-3 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Villanova has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.6 threes per game. It's a different story for St. John's, though, as they've been averaging only 6. Given Villanova's sizable advantage in that area, St. John's will need to find a way to close that gap.

Villanova might still be hurting after the devastating 70-50 defeat they got from St. John's in their previous matchup back in January of 2024. Can Villanova avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Villanova has won 7 out of their last 10 games against St. John's.