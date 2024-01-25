Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for St. John's after losing three in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 32-22 lead against Villanova.

If St. John's keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-7 in no time. On the other hand, Villanova will have to make due with an 11-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Villanova Wildcats @ St. John's Red Storm

Current Records: Villanova 11-7, St. John's 12-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $44.00

What to Know

St. John's is 2-8 against Villanova since January of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

St. John's lost a heartbreaker to Marquette when they met back in March of 2023, and they left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. The Red Storm were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 73-72 to the Golden Eagles. St. John's has struggled against Marquette recently, as their game on Saturday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from RJ Luis, who scored 20 points along with three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Joel Soriano was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with nine rebounds.

Even though they lost, St. John's were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds (they're ranked fifth in offensive rebounds per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Marquette only pulled down five offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats were just a bucket shy of victory on Saturday and fell 66-65 to the Huskies. Villanova has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Like Villanova, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Justin Moore led the charge by scoring 15 points along with five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Eric Dixon, who scored nine points along with seven rebounds.

The Red Storm's loss ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-7. As for the Wildcats, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-7 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: St. John's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Villanova struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, St. John's is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

St. John's is a 4-point favorite against Villanova, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Storm as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Villanova has won 8 out of their last 10 games against St. John's.