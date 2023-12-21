Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between St. John's and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 44-36 lead against Xavier.

St. John's came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Xavier Musketeers @ St. John's Red Storm

Current Records: Xavier 6-5, St. John's 7-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

Xavier has enjoyed the comforts of home their last six games, but now they'll head out on the road. The Xavier Musketeers and the St. John's Red Storm will face off in a Big East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Carnesecca Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the stars were shining brightly for the Musketeers in a 75-59 victory over the Eagles.

Xavier got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Desmond Claude out in front who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds and six assists. Quincy Olivari was another key contributor, scoring 22 points.

St. John's has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three games by 22 points or more this season. They put the hurt on the Rams with a sharp 77-55 win on Saturday. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, as St. John's did.

St. John's can attribute much of their success to Joel Soriano, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. Soriano hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for three straight games.

The Musketeers now have a winning record of 6-5. As for the Red Storm, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 7-3 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Xavier have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like St. John's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Xavier took their win against St. John's in their previous meeting back in February by a conclusive 96-71. With Xavier ahead 49-30 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Odds

St. John's is a solid 6-point favorite against Xavier, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Red Storm, as the game opened with the Red Storm as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 157 points.

Series History

Xavier has won 7 out of their last 10 games against St. John's.