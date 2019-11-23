How to watch St. John's vs. Arizona State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch St. John's vs. Arizona State basketball game
Who's Playing
St. John's (home) vs. Arizona State (away)
Current Records: St. John's 4-1; Arizona State 2-1
What to Know
The Arizona State Sun Devils will take on the St. John's Red Storm at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena. ASU will be hoping to build upon the 74-65 win they picked up against St. John's the last time they played in March.
Everything came up roses for the Sun Devils against the Rider Broncs on Sunday as the team secured a 92-55 win. G Remy Martin and G Jaelen House were among the main playmakers for ASU as the former had 20 points and the latter had 20 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 24 turnovers, St. John's took down the Columbia Lions 82-63.
Barring any buzzer beaters, ASU are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins bumped the Sun Devils to 2-1 and the Red Storm to 4-1. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Sun Devils enter the contest with 84.3 points per game on average, good for 21st best in college basketball. The Red Storm are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the 22nd most points per game in the league at 84. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut
- TV: ESPN 3
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Sun Devils are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Red Storm.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 158
Series History
Arizona State have won both of the games they've played against St. John's in the last five years.
- Mar 20, 2019 - Arizona State 74 vs. St. John's 65
- Dec 08, 2017 - Arizona State 82 vs. St. John's 70
