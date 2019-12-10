How to watch St. John's vs. Brown: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch St. John's vs. Brown basketball game
Who's Playing
St. John's (home) vs. Brown (away)
Current Records: St. John's 8-2; Brown 5-4
What to Know
The Brown Bears are on the road again on Tuesday and play against the St. John's Red Storm at 7 p.m. ET at Carnesecca Arena.
Brown received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 79-63 to the Stony Brook Seawolves.
Meanwhile, St. John's escaped with a win against the West Virginia Mountaineers by the margin of a single basket, 70-68.
The Bears are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. True fans are the only ones betting on them, currently 2-7 ATS, to cover the spread.
St. John's' victory lifted them to 8-2 while Brown's defeat dropped them down to 5-4. We'll see if St. John's can repeat their recent success or if Brown bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Red Storm are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Bears.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 148
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
