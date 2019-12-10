How to watch St. John's vs. Brown: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

St. John's (home) vs. Brown (away)

Current Records: St. John's 8-2; Brown 5-4

What to Know

The Brown Bears are on the road again on Tuesday and play against the St. John's Red Storm at 7 p.m. ET at Carnesecca Arena.

Brown received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 79-63 to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

Meanwhile, St. John's escaped with a win against the West Virginia Mountaineers by the margin of a single basket, 70-68.

The Bears are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. True fans are the only ones betting on them, currently 2-7 ATS, to cover the spread.

St. John's' victory lifted them to 8-2 while Brown's defeat dropped them down to 5-4. We'll see if St. John's can repeat their recent success or if Brown bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Storm are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Bears.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 148

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.