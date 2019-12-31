How to watch St. John's vs. Butler: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

No. 11 Butler @ St. John's

Current Records: Butler 12-1; St. John's 11-2

What to Know

The St. John's Red Storm will finish 2019 at home by hosting the #11 Butler Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Carnesecca Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as St. John's skips in on seven wins and Butler on three.

St. John's was expected to lose against the Arizona Wildcats two weeks ago, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. It was close, but the Red Storm ultimately received the gift of a 70-67 win from a begrudging Arizona squad. Their G LJ Figueroa filled up the stat sheet, picking up 21 points.

Meanwhile, Butler was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They claimed a resounding 67-36 victory over the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. C Derrik Smits (16 points) was the top scorer for Butler.

The wins brought the Bulldogs up to 12-1 and the Red Storm to 11-2. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Red Storm rank 29th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 79.8 on average. The Bulldogs have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 48% field goal percentage, good for 19th best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 4.5-point favorite against the Red Storm, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

Butler have won five out of their last eight games against St. John's.