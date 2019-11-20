How to watch St. John's vs. Columbia: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
Who's Playing
St. John's (home) vs. Columbia (away)
Current Records: St. John's 3-1; Columbia 1-3
What to Know
The St. John's Red Storm will look to defend their home court on Wednesday against the Columbia Lions at 7 p.m. ET. St. John's' scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Columbia hopes will continue.
The Red Storm needed just a quick three to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 70-68. One thing holding St. John's back was the mediocre play of G Mustapha Heron, who did not have his best game; he finished with 14 points on 3-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 31 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, the Virginia Cavaliers took down Columbia 60-42.
St. John's is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past two games, so buyers beware.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Red Storm are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Lions.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 144
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
