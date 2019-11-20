How to watch St. John's vs. Columbia: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

St. John's (home) vs. Columbia (away)

Current Records: St. John's 3-1; Columbia 1-3

What to Know

The St. John's Red Storm will look to defend their home court on Wednesday against the Columbia Lions at 7 p.m. ET. St. John's' scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Columbia hopes will continue.

The Red Storm needed just a quick three to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 70-68. One thing holding St. John's back was the mediocre play of G Mustapha Heron, who did not have his best game; he finished with 14 points on 3-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, the Virginia Cavaliers took down Columbia 60-42.

St. John's is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past two games, so buyers beware.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Storm are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Lions.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.