How to watch St. John's vs. Columbia: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game

How to watch St. John's vs. Columbia basketball game

Who's Playing

St. John's (home) vs. Columbia (away)

Current Records: St. John's 3-1; Columbia 1-3

What to Know

The St. John's Red Storm will look to defend their home court on Wednesday against the Columbia Lions at 7 p.m. ET. St. John's' scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Columbia hopes will continue.

The Red Storm needed just a quick three to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 70-68. One thing holding St. John's back was the mediocre play of G Mustapha Heron, who did not have his best game; he finished with 14 points on 3-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, the Virginia Cavaliers took down Columbia 60-42.

St. John's is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past two games, so buyers beware.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York
  • TV: Fox Sports 1
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Storm are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Lions.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Watch This Game Live
Stream the whole football season on fuboTV.
Regional restrictions may apply.
Our Latest Stories