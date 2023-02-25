Who's Playing

Connecticut @ St. John's

Current Records: Connecticut 21-7; St. John's 17-12

What to Know

Get ready for a Big East battle as the St. John's Red Storm and the #18 Connecticut Huskies will face off at noon ET Saturday at Madison Square Garden. St. John's will be hoping to build upon the 85-74 win they picked up against the Huskies when they previously played in January.

St. John's bagged a 79-70 win over the Georgetown Hoyas on Wednesday. St. John's got double-digit scores from five players: center Joel Soriano (16), guard AJ Storr (15), forward David Jones (14), guard Posh Alexander (11), and guard Andre Curbelo (11).

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between UConn and the Providence Friars on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as UConn wrapped it up with an 87-69 victory at home. UConn's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Adama Sanogo led the charge as he had 16 points along with five boards and three blocks.

The Red Storm are expected to lose this next one by 7. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 3-7 ATS when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped St. John's to 17-12 and UConn to 21-7. In St. John's' win, Joel Soriano had 16 points in addition to eight rebounds and Andre Curbelo had 11 points along with five steals. We'll see if UConn have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Huskies are a solid 7-point favorite against the Red Storm, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

St. John's and Connecticut both have two wins in their last four games.