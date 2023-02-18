Who's Playing

Creighton @ St. John's

Current Records: Creighton 17-9; St. John's 16-11

What to Know

The St. John's Red Storm are 3-12 against the #18 Creighton Bluejays since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Red Storm and Creighton will face off in a Big East battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Carnesecca Arena. St. John's should still be riding high after a victory, while Creighton will be looking to right the ship.

St. John's netted a 92-83 win over the DePaul Blue Demons on Tuesday. St. John's got double-digit scores from five players: guard Dylan Addae-Wusu (24), center Joel Soriano (21), guard AJ Storr (14), forward David Jones (13), and forward O'Mar Stanley (10). That makes it three consecutive games in which Joel Soriano has had at least 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bluejays came up short against the Providence Friars on Tuesday, falling 94-86. One thing holding Creighton back was the mediocre play of guard Baylor Scheierman, who did not have his best game: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 4-for-15, 12-point finish.

The Red Storm are expected to lose this next one by 7. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 3-6 ATS when expected to lose.

St. John's' win brought them up to 16-11 while Creighton's loss pulled them down to 17-9. St. John's is 11-4 after wins this season, and the Bluejays are 2-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bluejays are a solid 7-point favorite against the Red Storm, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Creighton have won 12 out of their last 15 games against St. John's.