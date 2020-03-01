How to watch St. John's vs. Creighton: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch St. John's vs. Creighton basketball game
Who's Playing
Creighton @ St. John's
Current Records: Creighton 22-6; St. John's 14-14
What to Know
The #10 Creighton Bluejays are 7-2 against the St. John's Red Storm since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. The Bluejays and St. John's will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET at Carnesecca Arena. Creighton is cruising in on a five-game winning streak while St. John's is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.
Creighton took their matchup against the Butler Bulldogs last week by a conclusive 81-59 score. Creighton can attribute much of their success to forward Christian Bishop, who had 19 points and five assists along with seven rebounds and four blocks.
Meanwhile, St. John's lost to the Villanova Wildcats on the road by a decisive 71-60 margin. Four players on St. John's scored in the double digits: forward Marcellus Earlington (12), guard Rasheem Dunn (12), guard Greg Williams Jr. (10), and guard Julian Champagnie (10).
The Bluejays are now 22-6 while St. John's sits at 14-14. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Creighton enters the game with only 4.8 steals given up per game on average, good for seventh best in college basketball. But St. John's comes into the contest boasting the second most steals per game in college basketball at 10.1. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bluejays are a 5-point favorite against the Red Storm, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 154
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Creighton have won seven out of their last nine games against St. John's.
- Feb 08, 2020 - Creighton 94 vs. St. John's 82
- Jan 30, 2019 - St. John's 83 vs. Creighton 67
- Jan 16, 2019 - St. John's 81 vs. Creighton 66
- Jan 23, 2018 - Creighton 68 vs. St. John's 63
- Jan 03, 2018 - Creighton 78 vs. St. John's 71
- Feb 28, 2017 - Creighton 82 vs. St. John's 68
- Jan 04, 2017 - Creighton 85 vs. St. John's 72
- Feb 28, 2016 - Creighton 100 vs. St. John's 59
- Dec 31, 2015 - Creighton 80 vs. St. John's 70
