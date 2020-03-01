How to watch St. John's vs. Creighton: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Creighton @ St. John's

Current Records: Creighton 22-6; St. John's 14-14

What to Know

The #10 Creighton Bluejays are 7-2 against the St. John's Red Storm since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. The Bluejays and St. John's will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET at Carnesecca Arena. Creighton is cruising in on a five-game winning streak while St. John's is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

Creighton took their matchup against the Butler Bulldogs last week by a conclusive 81-59 score. Creighton can attribute much of their success to forward Christian Bishop, who had 19 points and five assists along with seven rebounds and four blocks.

Meanwhile, St. John's lost to the Villanova Wildcats on the road by a decisive 71-60 margin. Four players on St. John's scored in the double digits: forward Marcellus Earlington (12), guard Rasheem Dunn (12), guard Greg Williams Jr. (10), and guard Julian Champagnie (10).

The Bluejays are now 22-6 while St. John's sits at 14-14. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Creighton enters the game with only 4.8 steals given up per game on average, good for seventh best in college basketball. But St. John's comes into the contest boasting the second most steals per game in college basketball at 10.1. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bluejays are a 5-point favorite against the Red Storm, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 154

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Creighton have won seven out of their last nine games against St. John's.