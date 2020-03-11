How to watch St. John's vs. Georgetown: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch St. John's vs. Georgetown basketball game
Who's Playing
Georgetown @ St. John's
Regular Season Records: Georgetown 15-16; St. John's 16-15
Last Season Records: St. John's 21-12; Georgetown 19-13
What to Know
The St. John's Red Storm haven't won a game against the Georgetown Hoyas since Jan. 5 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Red Storm and Georgetown are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in the first game of the Big East Conference Tourney. St. John's is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.
St. John's escaped with a win against the Marquette Golden Eagles by the margin of a single basket, 88-86. St. John's' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Greg Williams Jr. led the charge as he had 17 points along with five steals.
Speaking of close games: Georgetown was just a bucket shy of a victory this past Saturday and fell 70-69 to the Villanova Wildcats. Guard Jahvon Blair wasn't much of a difference maker for Georgetown and finished with only seven points on 3-for-14 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 40 minutes on the court.
A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Red Storm rank fourth in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.8 on average. But Georgetown comes into the matchup boasting the 33rd fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 7.4. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Red Storm are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Storm as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 152
