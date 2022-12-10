Who's Playing

New Hamp. @ St. John's

Current Records: New Hamp. 3-5; St. John's 9-1

What to Know

The St. John's Red Storm have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the New Hamp. Wildcats at 6 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at Carnesecca Arena. The Red Storm are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

The DePaul Blue Demons typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday St. John's proved too difficult a challenge. St. John's took down DePaul 86-67. St. John's' center Joel Soriano was one of the most active players for the team, dropping a double-double on 17 points and 14 rebounds. That makes it seven consecutive games in which Soriano has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, New Hamp. has finally found some success away from home. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 74-71 victory over the Boston College Eagles on Tuesday. Forward Clarence O. Daniels II took over for New Hamp., finishing with 34 points (a whopping 46% of their total) along with 14 boards.

The wins brought the Red Storm up to 9-1 and the Wildcats to 3-5. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: St. John's ranks 34th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 81.4 on average. Less enviably, New Hamp. has only been able to knock down 37.50% percent of their shots, which is the 356th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. John's won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.