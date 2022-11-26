Who's Playing

Niagara @ St. John's

Current Records: Niagara 3-2; St. John's 6-0

What to Know

The Niagara Purple Eagles will take on the St. John's Red Storm at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Carnesecca Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in December of 2015, where St. John's won 48-44, we could be in for a big score.

The Purple Eagles can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They took their contest at home on Wednesday with ease, bagging a 91-53 win over the D'Youville Saints.

As for the Red Storm, they have more to be thankful for after their game against the Syracuse Orange on Tuesday. St. John's was able to grind out a solid victory over 'Cuse, winning 76-69. Among those leading the charge for St. John's was guard Andre Curbelo, who had 23 points and six assists. This also makes it three games in a row in which Curbelo has had at least three steals. Curbelo's points were the most he has had all season.

Niagara is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Niagara's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Their wins bumped the Purple Eagles to 3-2 and the Red Storm to 6-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Storm are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Purple Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Storm as a 19-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

St. John's won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.