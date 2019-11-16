How to watch St. John's vs. Vermont: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch St. John's vs. Vermont basketball game
Who's Playing
St. John's (home) vs. Vermont (away)
Current Records: St. John's 3-0; Vermont 3-0
Last Season Records: St. John's 21-12; Vermont 27-6
What to Know
The St. John's Red Storm will stay at home another game and welcome the Vermont Catamounts at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carnesecca Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep their three-game winning streak alive.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 27 turnovers, St. John's took down the New Hamp. Wildcats 74-61. G LJ Figueroa was the offensive standout of the contest for St. John's, as he shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 25 points and eight boards.
Meanwhile, Vermont had enough points to win and then some against the Boston University Terriers, taking their matchup 62-47.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York
- TV: Fox Sports 2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
