How to watch St. John's vs. Vermont: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

St. John's (home) vs. Vermont (away)

Current Records: St. John's 3-0; Vermont 3-0

Last Season Records: St. John's 21-12; Vermont 27-6

What to Know

The St. John's Red Storm will stay at home another game and welcome the Vermont Catamounts at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carnesecca Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep their three-game winning streak alive.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 27 turnovers, St. John's took down the New Hamp. Wildcats 74-61. G LJ Figueroa was the offensive standout of the contest for St. John's, as he shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 25 points and eight boards.

Meanwhile, Vermont had enough points to win and then some against the Boston University Terriers, taking their matchup 62-47.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.