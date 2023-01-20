Who's Playing
Villanova @ St. John's
Current Records: Villanova 9-10; St. John's 13-6
What to Know
The St. John's Red Storm are 3-14 against the Villanova Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. St. John's and Villanova will face off in a Big East battle at 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Red Storm are out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
After constant struggles on the road, St. John's has finally found some success away from home. They enjoyed a cozy 85-74 victory over the Connecticut Huskies on Sunday. It was another big night for St. John's' center Joel Soriano, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 13 rebounds. That makes it five consecutive games in which Soriano has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Monday Villanova sidestepped the Georgetown Hoyas for a 77-73 win. The overall outcome was to be expected, but the Hoyas made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted. The Wildcats got double-digit scores from five players: guard Caleb Daniels (16), forward Brandon Slater (15), guard Mark Armstrong (14), forward Cam Whitmore (13), and forward Eric Dixon (12).
Their wins bumped the Red Storm to 13-6 and Villanova to 9-10. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Villanova have won 14 out of their last 17 games against St. John's.
