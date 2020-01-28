How to watch St. John's vs. Villanova: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch St. John's vs. Villanova basketball game
Who's Playing
Villanova @ St. John's
Current Records: Villanova 16-3; St. John's 13-8
What to Know
The #8 Villanova Wildcats are staying on the road this evening to face off against the St. John's Red Storm at 6:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Villanova is coming into the matchup hot, having won six in a row.
On Saturday, the Wildcats narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Providence Friars 64-60. The Wildcats got double-digit scores from four players: guard Collin Gillespie (18), forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (17), forward Saddiq Bey (13), and guard Justin Moore (10).
Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, St. John's has finally found some success away from home. They strolled past the DePaul Blue Demons with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 79-66. St. John's can attribute much of their success to guard LJ Figueroa, who shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points.
This next game is expected to be close, with Villanova going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped Villanova to 16-3 and St. John's to 13-8. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Wildcats and the Red Storm clash.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wildcats are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Red Storm, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 143
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Villanova have won seven out of their last nine games against St. John's.
- Feb 17, 2019 - St. John's 71 vs. Villanova 65
- Jan 08, 2019 - Villanova 76 vs. St. John's 71
- Feb 07, 2018 - St. John's 79 vs. Villanova 75
- Jan 13, 2018 - Villanova 78 vs. St. John's 71
- Mar 09, 2017 - Villanova 108 vs. St. John's 67
- Feb 04, 2017 - Villanova 92 vs. St. John's 79
- Jan 14, 2017 - Villanova 70 vs. St. John's 57
- Feb 13, 2016 - Villanova 73 vs. St. John's 63
- Jan 31, 2016 - Villanova 68 vs. St. John's 53
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Tennessee vs Texas A&M odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Tennessee vs. Texas A&M game 10,000...
-
AP voter keeps Memphis at No. 18
The way one AP voter treated Memphis and Texas Tech is wildly inconsistent
-
UConn honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant
'Gigi' hoped to one day play for UConn, and the program honored her memory along with her father
-
Butler gets new adorable mascot
The pup looks ready to take over the mascot role
-
Undefeated watch: SDSU goes for 21-0
Nearly three decades of data suggests big things could happen to the Aztecs in March
-
Michigan's Simpson suspended for a game
Simpson leads the Big Ten in assists this season and has played a team-high 33.7 minutes per...
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home