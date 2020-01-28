How to watch St. John's vs. Villanova: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Villanova @ St. John's

Current Records: Villanova 16-3; St. John's 13-8

What to Know

The #8 Villanova Wildcats are staying on the road this evening to face off against the St. John's Red Storm at 6:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Villanova is coming into the matchup hot, having won six in a row.

On Saturday, the Wildcats narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Providence Friars 64-60. The Wildcats got double-digit scores from four players: guard Collin Gillespie (18), forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (17), forward Saddiq Bey (13), and guard Justin Moore (10).

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, St. John's has finally found some success away from home. They strolled past the DePaul Blue Demons with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 79-66. St. John's can attribute much of their success to guard LJ Figueroa, who shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points.

This next game is expected to be close, with Villanova going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Villanova to 16-3 and St. John's to 13-8. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Wildcats and the Red Storm clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Red Storm, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 143

Series History

Villanova have won seven out of their last nine games against St. John's.