How to watch St. John's vs. West Virginia: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

St. John's (home) vs. West Virginia (away)

Current Records: St. John's 7-2; West Virginia 7-0

What to Know

The St. John's Red Storm's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers at noon ET on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, St. John's took down the St. Peter's Peacocks 79-69. G LJ Figueroa was the offensive standout of the contest for St. John's, as he had 19 points in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, West Virginia also played a game with a lot of turnovers (26) and won 86-81 over the Rhode Island Rams. West Virginia got double-digit scores from four players: F Derek Culver (25), G Jermaine Haley (18), F Emmitt Matthews Jr. (14), and F Oscar Tshiebwe (11).

The Red Storm aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 5-4 against the spread.

Their wins bumped St. John's to 7-2 and West Virginia to 7-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mountaineers are a 4-point favorite against the Red Storm.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 150

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.