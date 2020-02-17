How to watch St. John's vs. Xavier: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Xavier @ St. John's

Current Records: Xavier 16-9; St. John's 14-11

What to Know

The Xavier Musketeers are 10-0 against the St. John's Red Storm since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. Xavier is on the road again Monday and plays against St. John's at 6:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Musketeers have seen their point totals decreasing over the past four games, a vulnerability St. John's is surely hoping to exploit.

Xavier was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Wednesday as they fell 66-61 to the Butler Bulldogs. A silver lining for Xavier was the play of forward Tyrique Jones, who posted a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds. That's seven consecutive double-doubles for Jones.

Meanwhile, St. John's had enough points to win and then some against the Providence Friars last week, taking their game 80-69. The Red Storm got double-digit scores from four players: guard LJ Figueroa (19), guard Julian Champagnie (14), guard Rasheem Dunn (13), and forward Marcellus Earlington (12).

Xavier is now 16-9 while St. John's sits at 14-11. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Xavier ranks 25th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.6 on average. But St. John's comes into the contest boasting the third most steals per game in college basketball at 10.1. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Musketeers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Red Storm, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Musketeers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 142

Series History

Xavier have won all of the games they've played against St. John's in the last six years.