How to watch St. John's vs. Xavier: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch St. John's vs. Xavier basketball game
Who's Playing
Xavier @ St. John's
Current Records: Xavier 16-9; St. John's 14-11
What to Know
The Xavier Musketeers are 10-0 against the St. John's Red Storm since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. Xavier is on the road again Monday and plays against St. John's at 6:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Musketeers have seen their point totals decreasing over the past four games, a vulnerability St. John's is surely hoping to exploit.
Xavier was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Wednesday as they fell 66-61 to the Butler Bulldogs. A silver lining for Xavier was the play of forward Tyrique Jones, who posted a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds. That's seven consecutive double-doubles for Jones.
Meanwhile, St. John's had enough points to win and then some against the Providence Friars last week, taking their game 80-69. The Red Storm got double-digit scores from four players: guard LJ Figueroa (19), guard Julian Champagnie (14), guard Rasheem Dunn (13), and forward Marcellus Earlington (12).
Xavier is now 16-9 while St. John's sits at 14-11. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Xavier ranks 25th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.6 on average. But St. John's comes into the contest boasting the third most steals per game in college basketball at 10.1. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Musketeers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Red Storm, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Musketeers as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 142
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Xavier have won all of the games they've played against St. John's in the last six years.
- Jan 05, 2020 - Xavier 75 vs. St. John's 67
- Mar 09, 2019 - Xavier 81 vs. St. John's 68
- Feb 28, 2019 - Xavier 84 vs. St. John's 73
- Mar 08, 2018 - Xavier 88 vs. St. John's 60
- Jan 30, 2018 - Xavier 73 vs. St. John's 68
- Jan 17, 2018 - Xavier 88 vs. St. John's 82
- Jan 29, 2017 - Xavier 82 vs. St. John's 77
- Jan 07, 2017 - Xavier 97 vs. St. John's 82
- Feb 03, 2016 - Xavier 90 vs. St. John's 83
- Jan 06, 2016 - Xavier 74 vs. St. John's 66
