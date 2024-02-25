Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ St. Peter's Peacocks

Current Records: Marist 15-9, St. Peter's 14-11

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, St. Peter's is heading back home. They and the Marist Red Foxes will face off in a MAAC battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Yanitelli Center. Both teams have allowed few points on average, (St. Peter's: 63.7, the Red Foxes: 61.4) so any points scored will be well earned.

On Friday, St. Peter's game was all tied up 29-29 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with a 70-65 victory over the Mountaineers.

Meanwhile, Marist entered their tilt with the Jaspers with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. The Red Foxes came out on top against the Jaspers by a score of 57-50 on Friday.

The Peacocks' victory bumped their record up to 14-11. As for the Red Foxes, they pushed their record up to 15-9 with that win, which was their fourth straight on the road.

St. Peter's came up short against the Red Foxes in their previous meeting on February 4th, falling 63-52. Will St. Peter's have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

St. Peter's has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Marist.