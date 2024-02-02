Who's Playing

Niagara Purple Eagles @ St. Peter's Peacocks

Current Records: Niagara 10-10, St. Peter's 11-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, February 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Niagara has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Niagara Purple Eagles and the St. Peter's Peacocks will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Yanitelli Center.

Niagara fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Manhattan on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 84-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Jaspers. Niagara didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, St. Peter's game on Sunday was all tied up 33-33 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Saints by a score of 63-52.

The Purple Eagles' loss dropped their record down to 10-10. As for the Peacocks, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 11-7 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Niagara just can't miss this season, having made 48.2% of their shots per game. It's a different story for St. Peter's, though, as they've only made 39.5% of their shots per game this season. Given Niagara's sizeable advantage in that area, St. Peter's will need to find a way to close that gap.

Niagara came up short against St. Peter's in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 72-67. Can Niagara avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

St. Peter's has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Niagara.