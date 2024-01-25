Who's Playing

Rider Broncs @ St. Peter's Peacocks

Current Records: Rider 5-13, St. Peter's 10-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

St. Peter's and Rider are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Yanitelli Center. The timing is sure in St. Peter's favor as the squad sits on five straight wins at home while Rider has not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact St. Peter's proved on Sunday. They came out on top against the Golden Griffins by a score of 70-59.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Rider last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Purple Eagles 78-74.

The Peacocks have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-6 record this season. As for the Broncs, their loss dropped their record down to 5-13.

St. Peter's beat Rider 70-62 when the teams last played back in March of 2023. Does St. Peter's have another victory up their sleeve, or will Rider turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

St. Peter's and Rider both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.