Who's Playing

Siena Saints @ St. Peter's Peacocks

Current Records: Siena 4-20, St. Peter's 11-11

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, February 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Siena Saints and the St. Peter's Peacocks are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 16th at Yanitelli Center. St. Peter's is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Siena in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Siena can finally bid farewell to their seven-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They walked away with a 68-63 win over the Jaspers.

Meanwhile, St. Peter's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell just short of the Stags by a score of 64-62.

The Saints' win bumped their record up to 4-20. As for the Peacocks, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-11 record this season.

While only Siena took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their game on Friday, St. Peter's is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. This contest will be Siena's 19th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 8-10 against the spread).

Siena came up short against the Peacocks in their previous meeting back in January, falling 63-52. Can Siena avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

St. Peter's is a big 9.5-point favorite against Siena, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 126 points.

Series History

Siena has won 6 out of their last 10 games against St. Peter's.