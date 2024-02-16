Who's Playing

Siena Saints @ St. Peter's Peacocks

Current Records: Siena 4-20, St. Peter's 11-11

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, February 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Siena Saints and the St. Peter's Peacocks are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 16th at Yanitelli Center. Siena will be strutting in after a win while the Peacocks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Siena can finally bid farewell to their seven-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They came out on top against the Jaspers by a score of 68-63.

Meanwhile, St. Peter's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell just short of the Stags by a score of 64-62.

The Saints' win bumped their record up to 4-20. As for the Peacocks, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-11 record this season.

Siena came up short against the Peacocks in their previous matchup back in January, falling 63-52. Can Siena avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Siena has won 6 out of their last 10 games against St. Peter's.