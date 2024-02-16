Who's Playing

Siena Saints @ St. Peter's Peacocks

Current Records: Siena 4-20, St. Peter's 11-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Siena Saints and the St. Peter's Peacocks are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 16th at Yanitelli Center. Siena will be strutting in after a win while the Peacocks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Siena can finally bid farewell to their seven-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They came out on top against the Jaspers by a score of 68-63.

Meanwhile, St. Peter's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell just short of the Stags by a score of 64-62.

The Saints' win bumped their record up to 4-20. As for the Peacocks, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-11 record this season.

Siena came up short against the Peacocks in their previous matchup back in January, falling 63-52. Can Siena avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Siena has won 6 out of their last 10 games against St. Peter's.

  • Jan 28, 2024 - St. Peter's 63 vs. Siena 52
  • Mar 04, 2023 - St. Peter's 73 vs. Siena 72
  • Jan 06, 2023 - Siena 70 vs. St. Peter's 60
  • Feb 20, 2022 - Siena 84 vs. St. Peter's 70
  • Dec 05, 2021 - Siena 60 vs. St. Peter's 58
  • Jan 23, 2021 - Siena 47 vs. St. Peter's 40
  • Jan 22, 2021 - St. Peter's 68 vs. Siena 62
  • Feb 02, 2020 - St. Peter's 85 vs. Siena 80
  • Jan 09, 2020 - Siena 61 vs. St. Peter's 58
  • Feb 19, 2019 - Siena 72 vs. St. Peter's 62