Halftime Report

UMass Lowell is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 34-29 lead against St. Peter's.

If UMass Lowell keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-1 in no time. On the other hand, St. Peter's will have to make due with a 1-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UMass Lowell River Hawks @ St. Peter's Peacocks

Current Records: UMass Lowell 3-1, St. Peter's 1-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

St. Peter's will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the UMass Lowell River Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The point spread may have favored St. Peter's last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 71-70 to the Knights.

Even though they lost, St. Peter's were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as FDU only pulled down six.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, UMass Lowell's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They fell just short of the Sun Devils by a score of 71-69.

Despite the loss, UMass Lowell got a solid performance out of Abdoul Karim Coulibaly, who scored 19 points along with 8 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Yuri Covington, who scored 14 points along with 7 rebounds.

The Peacocks now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the River Hawks, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-1.

In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. Looking forward, UMass Lowell is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This will be St. Peter's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: St. Peter's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UMass Lowell struggles in that department as they've been even better at 43.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

UMass Lowell is a solid 5.5-point favorite against St. Peter's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 131.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.