Who's Playing

Bucknell @ St. Peter's

Current Records: Bucknell 2-0; St. Peter's 1-1

What to Know

The Bucknell Bison have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the St. Peter's Peacocks at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Yanitelli Center. The odds don't look promising for Bucknell, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

The Bison had enough points to win and then some against the Niagara Purple Eagles this past Saturday, taking their contest 68-50.

Meanwhile, St. Peter's took a serious blow against the Seton Hall Pirates this past Saturday, falling 80-44. The top scorer for the Peacocks was Jaylen Murray (13 points).

Bucknell is now a perfect 2-0 while St. Peter's sits at 1-1. A pair of last-season offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Bucknell comes into the matchup boasting the 13th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 45.70%. On the other end of the spectrum, St. Peter's has only been able to knock down 35.90% percent of their shots, which is the 351st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if the Bison's 3% advantage translates to the new season.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Peacocks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.