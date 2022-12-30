Who's Playing
Manhattan @ St. Peter's
Current Records: Manhattan 4-7; St. Peter's 6-6
What to Know
The St. Peter's Peacocks are 10-3 against the Manhattan Jaspers since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. St. Peter's and Manhattan will face off in an MAAC battle at 2 p.m. ET at Yanitelli Center. The Peacocks won both of their matches against Manhattan last season (77-51 and 73-51) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for St. Peter's last week, and boy were they were right. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Maryland Terrapins an easy 75-45 win.
Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Manhattan has finally found some success away from home. They enjoyed a cozy 80-69 victory over the Marist Red Foxes last Monday.
The Peacocks are now 6-6 while the Jaspers sit at 4-7. Manhattan is 1-2 after wins this year, and St. Peter's is 3-2 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
St. Peter's have won ten out of their last 13 games against Manhattan.
- Mar 01, 2022 - St. Peter's 73 vs. Manhattan 51
- Jan 28, 2022 - St. Peter's 77 vs. Manhattan 51
- Jan 30, 2021 - St. Peter's 68 vs. Manhattan 54
- Jan 29, 2021 - St. Peter's 59 vs. Manhattan 55
- Feb 21, 2020 - St. Peter's 67 vs. Manhattan 64
- Jan 31, 2020 - St. Peter's 70 vs. Manhattan 53
- Feb 02, 2019 - Manhattan 64 vs. St. Peter's 50
- Jan 17, 2019 - Manhattan 58 vs. St. Peter's 56
- Jan 21, 2018 - Manhattan 68 vs. St. Peter's 57
- Feb 12, 2017 - St. Peter's 69 vs. Manhattan 50
- Dec 04, 2016 - St. Peter's 84 vs. Manhattan 70
- Feb 23, 2016 - St. Peter's 61 vs. Manhattan 40
- Feb 17, 2016 - St. Peter's 70 vs. Manhattan 69