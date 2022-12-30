Who's Playing

Manhattan @ St. Peter's

Current Records: Manhattan 4-7; St. Peter's 6-6

What to Know

The St. Peter's Peacocks are 10-3 against the Manhattan Jaspers since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. St. Peter's and Manhattan will face off in an MAAC battle at 2 p.m. ET at Yanitelli Center. The Peacocks won both of their matches against Manhattan last season (77-51 and 73-51) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for St. Peter's last week, and boy were they were right. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Maryland Terrapins an easy 75-45 win.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Manhattan has finally found some success away from home. They enjoyed a cozy 80-69 victory over the Marist Red Foxes last Monday.

The Peacocks are now 6-6 while the Jaspers sit at 4-7. Manhattan is 1-2 after wins this year, and St. Peter's is 3-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Friday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Peter's have won ten out of their last 13 games against Manhattan.