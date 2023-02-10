Who's Playing
Marist @ St. Peter's
Current Records: Marist 8-14; St. Peter's 9-13
What to Know
The Marist Red Foxes haven't won a game against the St. Peter's Peacocks since Feb. 20 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Friday. Marist and St. Peter's will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Yanitelli Center. The Red Foxes should still be riding high after a victory, while St. Peter's will be looking to right the ship.
Marist beat the Canisius Golden Griffins 75-67 on Sunday.
Meanwhile, St. Peter's has to be aching after a bruising 82-61 loss to the Rider Broncs last week.
Marist's win brought them up to 8-14 while the Peacocks' defeat pulled them down to 9-13. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Red Foxes are worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 62.5 on average. St. Peter's has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 38.70% percent of their shots, which is the 361st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
St. Peter's have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Marist.
