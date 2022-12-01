Who's Playing

Mount St. Mary's @ St. Peter's

Current Records: Mount St. Mary's 3-4; St. Peter's 4-2

What to Know

An MAAC battle is on tap between the St. Peter's Peacocks and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Yanitelli Center. St. Peter's is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Peacocks didn't have too much trouble with the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at home on Sunday as they won 77-63.

Meanwhile, Mount St. Mary's received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 75-59 to the Navy Midshipmen.

St. Peter's is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

St. Peter's' victory brought them up to 4-2 while Mount St. Mary's' defeat pulled them down to 3-4. The Peacocks are 1-2 after wins this year, and the Mountaineers are 2-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Peacocks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.