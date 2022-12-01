Who's Playing

Mount St. Mary's @ St. Peter's

Current Records: Mount St. Mary's 3-4; St. Peter's 4-2

What to Know

The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers are on the road again on Thursday and play against the St. Peter's Peacocks at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 1 at Yanitelli Center. St. Peter's should still be feeling good after a win, while the Mountaineers will be looking to regain their footing.

Mount St. Mary's received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 75-59 to the Navy Midshipmen.

Meanwhile, the Peacocks had enough points to win and then some against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Sunday, taking their game 77-63.

Mount St. Mary's is now 3-4 while St. Peter's sits at 4-2. St. Peter's is 1-2 after wins this year, and Mount St. Mary's is 2-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.