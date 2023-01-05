Who's Playing

Denver @ St. Thomas (MN)

Current Records: Denver 10-6; St. Thomas (MN) 11-6

What to Know

The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies lost both of their matches to the Denver Pioneers last season on scores of 74-75 and 80-91, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Tommies and Denver will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Schoenecker Arena. St. Thomas (MN) is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

St. Thomas (MN) came up short against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits this past Saturday, falling 71-64.

Meanwhile, Denver's 2022 ended with an 80-62 loss against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles this past Saturday.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota

Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota

Series History

Denver have won both of the games they've played against St. Thomas (MN) in the last three years.