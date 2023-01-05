Who's Playing

Denver @ St. Thomas (MN)

Current Records: Denver 10-6; St. Thomas (MN) 11-6

What to Know

The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies lost both of their matches to the Denver Pioneers last season on scores of 74-75 and 80-91, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. St. Thomas (MN) and Denver will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Schoenecker Arena. The Tommies are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

St. Thomas (MN) came up short against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Saturday, falling 71-64.

Meanwhile, Denver's 2022 ended with an 80-62 defeat against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles on Saturday.

St. Thomas (MN) is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while the Pioneers have been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota

Odds

The Tommies are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pioneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won both of the games they've played against St. Thomas (MN) in the last three years.