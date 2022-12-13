Who's Playing

Green Bay @ St. Thomas (MN)

Current Records: Green Bay 2-8; St. Thomas (MN) 8-4

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix will square off against the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies on the road at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Schoenecker Arena.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Phoenix beat the UMKC Kangaroos 70-64 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, St. Thomas (MN) didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Idaho State Bengals this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 76-70 win.

Green Bay is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped Green Bay to 2-8 and St. Thomas (MN) to 8-4. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota

Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tommies are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tommies as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.