Who's Playing

North Dakota State @ St. Thomas (MN)

Current Records: North Dakota State 3-10; St. Thomas (MN) 10-4

What to Know

The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies lost both of their matches to the North Dakota State Bison last season on scores of 56-77 and 64-75, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. St. Thomas (MN) has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome North Dakota State at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at Schoenecker Arena. The Tommies are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

St. Thomas (MN) didn't have too much trouble with the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at home on Monday as they won 75-62.

Meanwhile, the game between North Dakota State and the Western Illinois Leathernecks on Monday was not particularly close, with North Dakota State falling 79-60.

St. Thomas (MN) is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Tommies' victory brought them up to 10-4 while the Bison's defeat pulled them down to 3-10. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: St. Thomas (MN) comes into the contest boasting the 30th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.9. Less enviably, North Dakota State is stumbling into the matchup with the 357th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against North Dakota State.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota

Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota

Odds

The Tommies are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tommies as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Dakota State have won both of the games they've played against St. Thomas (MN) in the last two years.