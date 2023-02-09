Who's Playing

Oral Roberts @ St. Thomas (MN)

Current Records: Oral Roberts 21-4; St. Thomas (MN) 16-10

What to Know

The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies will be returning home after a two-game road trip. St. Thomas (MN) and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Schoenecker Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Tommies strolled past the Denver Pioneers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 68-57.

Meanwhile, everything went Oral Roberts' way against the UMKC Roos this past Saturday as they made off with an 85-57 victory.

The wins brought St. Thomas (MN) up to 16-10 and Oral Roberts to 21-4. A couple stats to keep an eye on: St. Thomas (MN) has allowed their opponents to shoot 46% from the floor on average, which is the 35th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Golden Eagles' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with a 48.40% field goal percentage, good for 21st best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota

Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oral Roberts have won all of the games they've played against St. Thomas (MN) in the last three years.