Who's Playing

South Dakota State @ St. Thomas (MN)

Current Records: South Dakota State 11-9; St. Thomas (MN) 13-9

What to Know

The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies will be returning home after a three-game road trip. St. Thomas (MN) and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Schoenecker Arena. The Tommies are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

St. Thomas (MN) was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 60-56 to the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

Meanwhile, South Dakota State didn't have too much trouble with the Denver Pioneers at home on Saturday as they won 76-61.

Barring any buzzer beaters, St. Thomas (MN) is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (10-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

South Dakota State's win lifted them to 11-9 while St. Thomas (MN)'s loss dropped them down to 13-9. We'll see if South Dakota State can repeat their recent success or if the Tommies bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota

Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Tommies are a slight 1-point favorite against the Jackrabbits, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tommies as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

South Dakota State have won all of the games they've played against St. Thomas (MN) in the last three years.